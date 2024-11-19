Fighting Corruption Is Not All About Arresting People – Olukoyede

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has said that the commission’s fight against corruption is not all about arresting people but stimulating the economy.

Ola Olukoyede said if Nigeria’s system is gotten right, other things would be checked. He stressed that his vision is to prevent corruption.

Olukoyede stated this while hosting the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Coordination and Head of Central Delivery Coordination Unit, Hadiza Bala Usman, on Monday.

“Fighting corruption is not all about arresting people, I told them on the floor of the National Assembly that our work is to fight corruption to stimulate the economy. That was why when I came on board there was a need to review our processes and I went ahead to create a department called the Fraud Risk Assessment Department to see how corruption can be prevented from happening.

“If we can get the system right, it will checkmate other things. So, periodic reviews of our systems are necessary and we pledge our commitment to this cause, because evaluation is very key and I will delegate my people to work with you,” the EFCC Chair said.

Olukoyede explained that within the time he assumed the leadership of the EFCC, several policy reviews had been done.

Aside from the appreciable convictions and recoveries made, he pointed to institutional building and restructuring that are already yielding results.

“We have our strategic objectives and visions clearly spelt out and we are pursuing them actively”, he added.

Speaking, Hadiza Bala Usman commended Olukoyede on the laudable reforms in the Commission, especially systemic development and frameworks in the area of corruption prevention, stressing that his policy drives are practical and sustainable.

She noted that EFCC was doing so much in the area of prevention of corruption, adding that the focus of the Commission would berth efficiency and effectiveness in the fight against corruption.

On key performance indicators in the EFCC, Usman stressed that “anything that is not measured cannot be done, so we are looking at EFCC’s performance, its strategic objectives to align with the operation of its mandate and core values”.

While emphasizing that EFCC’s performance metrics are beyond arrest, prosecution and convictions, the Presidential aide stated that “building capacities, identifying gaps, opportunities, threats and consultation with its leadership to address Mr. President’s priority areas are crucial“.