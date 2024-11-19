Edo Women March Against Cult Killings, Demand Immediate Action

Hundreds of women in Edo State took to the streets of Benin City on Tuesday, protesting the surge in cult-related violence that has claimed numerous lives over the past two months.

Clad in black and carrying placards, the women marched to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat in Edo State, urging the government, traditional leaders, religious groups, and security agencies to take decisive action to end the killings.

Leading the protest, Gloria Ojo presented a letter titled “Appeal for Peace and Unity in Edo State,” pleading with leaders to intervene.

The letter read, in part: “I write with a heavy heart regarding the tragic events unfolding in Edo State, particularly the senseless killings of youth. As a concerned citizen, I seek your wisdom and guidance in advocating for peace. The youth are the future of our nation, and it’s heartbreaking to witness their lives cut short by violence.

“I appeal to you to use your influence to put an immediate stop to this violence. We must encourage peaceful coexistence, dialogue, and understanding, as this is the only path to healing and reconciliation.”

Ojo emphasized the need for conflict mediation, tolerance, and justice to foster stability and healing in the state.

Another protest leader, Precious Ikponmwen, highlighted the devastating impact of the killings on women, particularly young widows in their 20s and 30s.

“We are tired of the killings. Many young girls have become widows in their 20s and 30s. We want the NUJ to support us in this fight. Almost every household in Edo State has been affected, and it is challenging to raise children as a single parent,” she lamented.

Ikponmwen further stressed that the victims of cult clashes are often husbands, brothers, and sons, urging leaders to bring an end to the bloodshed.

Government Responds to Cult Violence

In response to the growing crisis, the Edo State Government has pledged to take aggressive action against cult-related violence.

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has ordered heads of various security agencies in the State to make the Heartbeat unsafe for criminal elements.

Naija News understands that the Governor gave the charge while briefing newsmen at the end of an inaugural security meeting, held behind closed doors in Government House, Benin City, Edo State.

In a statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, Governor Okpebholo said his administration places a priority on security and revealed that his government is doing everything to ensure that the State is safe for every resident.

He noted that the issue of cultism dominated the security discussion, and his administration will not fold its arms, while cult-related killings go on in the State.

Okpebholo urged security agencies to collaborate and ensure that they put a stop to the killings in the State, especially in Benin City.