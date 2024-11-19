Gov Okpebholo Declares War On Cultism In Edo State

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has ordered heads of various security agencies in the State to make the Heartbeat unsafe for criminal elements.

Naija News understands that the Governor gave the charge while briefing newsmen at the end of an inaugural security meeting, held behind closed doors in Government House, Benin City, Edo State.

In a statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, Governor Okpebholo said his administration places a priority on security and revealed that his government is doing everything to ensure that the State is safe for every resident.

He noted that the issue of cultism dominated the security discussion, and his administration will not fold its arms, while cult-related killings go on in the State.

Okpebholo urged security agencies to collaborate and ensure that they put a stop to the killings in the State, especially in Benin City.

“During my campaign, I placed security above all. It is a priority for my administration because it is important. The issue of cultism dominated the discussion. The rate of cultism is not acceptable by my administration.

“The issue of cultism is not acceptable in Edo State. We do not want to lose anybody, and we will be firm about this. We have ordered security agencies to collaborate and ensure that Edo is safe for all, but not safe for criminals.

“We charged them to smoke criminals out of the State wherever they are hiding and ensure that the State is safe for all,” he told newsmen.

On his part, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Umoru Peter Ozigi, said various security agencies during the security council meeting, discussed areas of concerns and the efforts made so far.

He noted that the Governor has assured them of the support of his administration in ensuring that Edo is safe for all.

He said: “We just finished the first security council meeting with the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo. We have discussed areas concerns and our efforts so far.

“The Governor has assured us that he will give us the needed support and ensure that Edo State is a place for all to live and do business peacefully.”