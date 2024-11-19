Confusion As Bwala Says He Is Tinubu’s Spokesman; Onanuga Counters, Says No Single Presidential Spokesperson

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Policy Communications, on Monday announced himself as the new presidential spokesman.

Addressing State House correspondents, Bwala stated that he has taken over the role of former Presidential aide, Ajuri Ngelale, who was the official spokesperson of Tinubu.

Naija News reports that there had been some confusion as Bayo Onanuga, designated as special adviser on Information and Strategy, had been the presidential spokesman since the exit of Ngelale Ajuri, who was special adviser on media and publicity.

Onanuga also moved to the office previously occupied by Ajuri at the presidential villa.

But on Monday, Bwala announced himself as the presidential spokesman.

Asked about his role in the administration, Bwala said that his focus is solely on supporting Tinubu’s agenda.

He also acknowledged the role of his predecessor, Ngelale, but said his main concern is not to define or overshadow the responsibilities of others within the administration.

Bwala said: “There is no issue as to the differences in terms of the responsibility; everybody knows his responsibility.

“I only came to introduce myself to you and the role that was given to me by Mr. President. I told you that role was once occupied by Ajuri Ngelale. But for God’s sake, we are all colleagues.

“We are not particularly bothered about who is this who is that. We are working to achieve the mandate of Mr. President.”

But in a statement released late on Monday night, Onanuga stated that there is no single spokesperson for President Tinubu.

According to the veteran journalist, the president has appointed three spokespersons as against the previous arrangement where Ajuri Ngelale acted alone.

Onanuga also announced a change in the job description of Bwala, announcing that he (Bwala) is now the Special Adviser on Policy Communications and no longer the Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications.

His statement reads: “President Bola Tinubu has re-designated the positions of two recently appointed officials in the State House media and communications team to enhance efficiency within the government’s communication machinery.

“The restructuring is as follows:

“1. Mr. Sunday Dare – hitherto Special Adviser on Public Communication and National Orientation is now Special Adviser, Media and Public Communications.

“2. Mr. Daniel Bwala – announced last week as Special Adviser, Media and Public Communication, is now special adviser Policy Communication.

“These appointments, along with the existing role of Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, underscore that there is no single individual spokesperson for the Presidency.

“Instead, all the three Special Advisers will collectively serve as spokespersons for the government.

“This approach aims to ensure effective and consistent communication of government policies, decisions, and engagements.”

Naija News reports that Tinubu is believed to have the biggest media team in the nation’s history with over a dozen political appointees outside of the civil servants.