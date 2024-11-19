President Tinubu Restructures Media And Communications Team

President Bola Tinubu has approved the restructuring of two recent appointments made on his media and communications team.

Naija News reports that the latest development includes Daniel Bwala and Sunday Dare.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed that Tinubu re-designated the positions of the two appointed officials in the State House media and communications team to enhance efficiency within the government’s communication machinery.

Onanuga noted that the re-designation of the appointments means there is no single individual spokesperson for the presidency.

The statement added, “The restructuring is as follows:

“1.Mr. Sunday Dare – hitherto Special Adviser on Public Communication and National Orientation is now Special Adviser, Media and Public Communications.

“2.Mr. Daniel Bwala – announced last week as Special Adviser, Media and Public Communication, is now special adviser Policy Communication.

“These appointments, along with the existing role of Special Adviser, Information and Strategy , underscore that there is no single individual spokesperson for the Presidency.

“Instead, all the three Special Advisers will collectively serve as spokespersons for the government.

“This approach aims to ensure effective and consistent communication of government policies, decisions, and engagements.”