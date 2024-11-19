At Least 25 Dead, 15 Hospitalized As Cholera Spreads In Sokoto Communities

A total of 25 individuals have reportedly died across three local government areas of Sokoto State due to a Gastroenteritis outbreak, commonly referred to as Cholera, amidst a total of 1,160 recorded cases.

Asabe Balarabe, the state Commissioner of Health, confirmed this during a press briefing today.

The commissioner elaborated that the state is currently managing 15 additional cases of the outbreak, which are classified as active, originating from the Sokoto North, Silame, and Kware local government areas.

These 15 active cases were identified through laboratory tests that assessed culture and sensitivity, confirming their status as active cases of the cholera outbreak.

The commissioner stated, “Of the 1,160 individuals affected by the outbreak, 25 have tragically lost their lives to the disease.

“The stated rescue teams are collaborating with the state government to manage and forestall further spread of the dreaded disease.

“The state government, in its response to the outbreak, directed the immediate purchase and distribution of drugs free of charge to 18 local government areas to curtail the disease’s continued spread.”

The commissioner commended the participation of women, particularly expectant mothers, who sought medical consultations and pregnancy tests at numerous healthcare facilities throughout the state.

She underscored the health sector’s difficulties, such as deteriorating infrastructure and insufficient resources, which have hindered progress in the sector for the past eight years.

She conveyed optimism that Governor Ahmad Aliyu, in his generosity, would prioritize the revitalization of the health sector within the state.

“Patients often face numerous problems in public health institutions, such as atrocities, loud disturbances, lack of water, and power outages,” She noted.

She commended the governor for recruiting 864 nurses and midwives to address the issue of a shortage of manpower in state public health facilities.

Balarabe, however, indicated that there are ongoing plans to hire additional support staff to fill the vacancies left by deceased personnel and those who have retired without being replaced.

Our correspondent in the state reported that individuals affected by the rising incidents of cholera and diarrhoea outbreaks are located in the Bazza and Gidadawa communities within the Sokoto Metropolis. Some individuals have succumbed to the illness, while others continue to receive treatment at the Primary Health Centres in Bazza and Kofar Rini clinics, all situated in Waziri B Ward of Sokoto North Local Government Area.