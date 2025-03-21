Popular Kano Industrialist, Nasiru Ahli Is Dead

Renowned Kano industrialist, Alhaji Nasiru Ahli, has reportedly died.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of Mainasara & Sons Company was 108 years old at the time of his death.

According to Daily Trust, family sources indicate that Ahli died in a hospital in Kano on Thursday night.

Ahli was regarded as one of the pioneering indigenous industrialists in Kano, dedicated to creating a formal and modern business environment.

During an interview in 2018, Ahli shared that his business ventures included book publishing, printing, block manufacturing, quarry operations, importation, general contracting, estate development, and metal works, among others.

In a condolence message conveyed to the family through the Director General of Media and Publicity at the Government House in Kano, Malam Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf expressed that Ahli’s passing is a significant loss not only to his family but also to the state, the nation, and the entire Muslim community.

He acknowledged the deceased as a foundational figure in the industrial sector, highlighting his influence on the state’s economy and his vital role in the development of both large and small-scale industries.

The funeral prayer is scheduled to be held at Nasiru Ahali Jummu’a Mosque, Kurnan Asabe, at 1 PM on Friday.