Five Students Die Of Strange Disease In Kebbi University

At least five students at Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero (KSUSTA), have reportedly died of an unidentified illness.

Some students, who requested anonymity due to the lack of an official statement from the university, informed journalists that four students died under mysterious circumstances last week, and another succumbed to illness on Sunday after becoming unwell overnight.

According to Channels Television, a source indicated that representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) visited the university last week to conduct an awareness campaign regarding the risks associated with meningitis.

However, they did not verify whether meningitis was the cause of death for the two students who passed away prior to their arrival.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, the university’s registrar, Maimaru Alhaji Tilli, confirmed that the institution’s records indicate the deaths of four students.

“Yes, four students have died according to our records, but we do not yet know the cause. The Ministry of Health has cautioned us, and they have advised that there is a need to decongest students’ accommodation,” Tilli stated.

Tilli stated that he has formally reached out to the Commissioner for Higher Education, Isah Abubakar Tunga, requesting advice on strategies to reduce the number of fatalities.

Additionally, a student leader verified the occurrence of the deaths and disclosed that the Students’ Union Government (SUG) has communicated with the university administration, advocating for the closure of the institution to avert additional casualties.