2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Ikpeba, Adepoju Laments Over Super Eagles Defeat

Former Nigeria internationals Victor Ikpeba and Mutiu Adepoju have shared their views following the Super Eagles’ unexpected 2-1 defeat to Rwanda in their final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo on Monday.

Despite taking the lead through Samuel Chukwueze in the 59th minute, the Eagles conceded two quick goals to Aimable Mutinzi and Imanishimwe Nshuti, showing that the team could not maintain their advantage at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Ikpeba, the 1997 African Footballer of the Year, emphasized the importance of player performance and adaptation, especially given that coach Austin Eguavoen made seven changes to the lineup that drew with Benin Republic last Thursday.

“I had high hopes for the boys selected. I believed they had the potential to secure victory against Rwanda,” Ikpeba stated. “The changes were expected since we had already qualified, providing a platform for these players to demonstrate their abilities on the national stage.

“However, they must reflect on this match and learn from the experience. The fans who supported them in large numbers surely expected more, but that’s part of football, and we should look ahead with a positive mindset.”

Similarly, Adepoju, who won the 1994 AFCON alongside Ikpeba, conveyed his hopes for the match outcome.

“It’s unfortunate to end this qualifier in such a manner”, Adepoju said. “I initially thought we would win comfortably, especially after scoring first. It was surprising how quickly they equalized and then took the lead within minutes. While this result is disappointing, it serves as a learning opportunity for the players to grow and develop.”

Despite the setback, Nigeria topped Group D with 11 points from six matches, joining Benin Republic at next year’s AFCON in Morocco after they edged out Rwanda on goal difference. Rwanda, who aimed for qualification with a win and depending on other results, found themselves third in the group.