Wike’s Wife Sworn-in As Appeal Court Judge [Photos]

Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, the wife of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, was on Wednesday sworn-in as a Justice at the Court of Appeal.

Naija News reports that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, swore-in Mrs Wike alongside 21 other Justices at a ceremony held at the Supreme Court complex in Abuja.

Recall that the Director of Press and Information of the Supreme Court, Festus Akande, confirmed in a statement on Tuesday, that the swearing-in of the new Justices will take place at the main Courtroom of the Supreme Court.

Other judges who took their oaths at the ceremony include, Abdullahi Liman from Nasarawa State; Abiodun Akinyemi from Ogun State; Olukayode Adeniyi from Oyo State; Zainab Abubakar from Kebbi State; Isaa Sani from Kaduna State; Lateef Lawal-Akapo from Lagos State, Ngozika Okaisabor from Imo State; Donatus Okorowo from Enugu State; Ruqayat Ayoola from Kogi State; Polycarp Kwahar from Benue State; Fadawa Umaru from Borno State; Oyewumi Oyebiola from Oyo State; Ntong Ntong from Akwa Ibom State; Nehizena Afolabi from Edo State; and Nnamdi Dimgba from Abia State.

The rest are, Abdu Dogo from Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; Abdulazeez Anka from Zamfara State; Owibunkeonye Onwosi from Ebonyi State; Asma’u Akanbi-Yusuf from Kwara State; Victoria Toochukwu Nwoye from Anambra State; and Enenche Eleojo from Kogi State.