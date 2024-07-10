Transfer Updates On Adeyemi, De Ligt, Duran, Sancho, Greenwood, Williams, Others

Chelsea are negotiating with Borussia Dortmund over the possibility of signing their German attacker Karim Adeyemi, 22, in this summer transfer window, Bild claimed.

Matthijs de Ligt, a 24-year-old Netherlands and Bayern Munich defender, and Manchester United have verbally agreed on transfer terms, according to Melton Evening News.

Jhon Duran, a 20-year-old Aston Villa and Colombian forward, has caught the attention of West Ham, Sky Sports claimed.

English winger Jadon Sancho, 24, of Manchester United is still a target for Serie A giants, Juventus, according to Sky Sports.

Sancho is also considering a move to Juventus, Teamtalk reported.

Etienne Youte Kinkoue, a 22-year-old French and Le Havre defender is attracting interest from both Nottingham Forest and Wolves, according to Football Insider.

Some Marseille supporters have insisted that the side should drop their transfer interest in Mason Greenwood, a 22-year-old English forward for Manchester United, the Mirror reported.

The 21-year-old winger from Spain, Nico Williams, has drawn transfer interest from Athletic Bilbao, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Liverpool. His contract has a release clause of between 55 and 58 million euros, Marca claimed.

The 29-year-old Swedish defender Victor Lindelof may depart Manchester United this summer due to a dearth of playing time throughout the last two campaigns, according to Givemesport.

Leny Yoro, an 18-year-old French and Lille defender, has a signed contract with Manchester United in principle, Sky Sports claimed.

But despite the Premier League team’s agreement with Lille, Real Madrid are still interested in acquiring Yoro, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote.

Manchester United are planning to approach Fenerbahce in regards to a deal involving Ferdi Kadioglu, a 24-year-old Turkey full-back who is wanted by Arsenal, the Mirror claimed.

Manchester United have expressed interest in 27-year-old English forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin as he has declined a new contract offer from Everton, Teamtalk reported.

Brian Brobbey, a 22-year-old Dutch attacker for Ajax, is a target for Arsenal, according to Inside Football.