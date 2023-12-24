Germany’s Karim Adeyemi Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want To Play Super Eagles

German international who was born to a Nigerian father, Karim Adeyemi, is hoping that he never has to play against the Super Eagles.

Earlier in his career, Adeyemi had three national teams to play for, Nigeria, due to his paternal ancestry, Romania, due to his maternal ancestry, and then Germany, his country of birth.

As expected, the prolific 21-year-old winger chose to play for Germany’s national team, a country he has known all his life.

The choice to play for the German national team became easier for Karim Adeyemi because he has represented Germany in the European Championships at the Under-16, Under-17, and Under-21 levels.

In 2021, the extraordinarily fast and creative footballer pledged his allegiance to the German national team.

Adeyemi, who was 19 at the time and was a player for Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, earned his senior debut for Germany on September 5, 2021, when they defeated Armenia 6-0 in the 2022 World Cup qualifying round. As a late substitute, he scored his team’s sixth goal in the opening minute of injury time in the second half.

Despite not playing for the Super Eagles, the Germany international has often chosen to spend part of his holidays in Nigeria.

Adeyemi has been in Nigeria since last week and on Friday, December 22, he visited the remodeled Maracana Stadium in Ajegunle, Lagos where he met some youngsters courtesy of his foundation.

In an interview with Punch, the youngster revealed why he doesn’t like facing the Super Eagles of Nigeria saying: “To be honest, because somebody has to lose or there’s a draw, so I will hope not to play against them because I also like them to win.”