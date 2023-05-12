Karim Adeyemi Hints Of A Possible Move To FC Barcelona 

Borussia Dortmund striker, Karim Adeyemi seems to be very much interested in the possibility of moving to FC Barcelona this summer.

In recent days, the 21-year-old Nigerian-born German striker has been liking social media posts linking him to a transfer from Borussia Dortmund to FC Barcelona.

Recently, a tweet claimed that Barcelona’s youngster Ansu Fati was on the verge of leaving the Spanish giants due to his consistent injury issues. The tweet also claimed that if Fati leaves, his ideal replacement should be Karim Adeyemi.

Interestingly, the German international liked the tweet which was suspected to be an affirmation that he is either interested in such a move or there is something close to that in the pipeline.

However, Adeyemi might have just liked it to show his appreciation for the tweet, but given how proficient most athletes are at using social media these days, he was undoubtedly aware that it would be spotted and it would fuel the speculations that he was on his way to Barca.

The German international has nine goals and six assists in 29 games this season. He directly contributes to a little more than one goal every 130 minutes on average.

Adeyemi, a quick attacker who can play anywhere in the front three, enjoys slipping past the defenders, an attribute that has made him one of the most sought-after strikers in the world.

Can FC Barcelona sign Karim Adeyemi this summer?

Karim Adeyemi is currently worth €35 million in the transfer market which is not too expensive for a player of his calibre. However, it might be difficult for FC Barcelona who are currently battling financial complications to afford him this summer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta acknowledged that one or two players will have to leave the club this summer, and the club have stated their intention to sign a forward in the forthcoming transfer window.

Hence, if the club could sell some players this summer, a vibrant and young Adeyemi who is not too expensive could relocate to Spain before next season.