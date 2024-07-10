Transfer Update On Palhinha, Deschamps, Mbappe, Saint-Maximin, Others

Bayern Munich have completed their transfer move for João Palhinha and the outgoing Fulham defensive midfielder was expected to arrive in Munich this week.

However, Palhinha’s planned move to Bayern has been delayed due to some technicalities in his transfer details according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano. But that won’t affect the deal as the Portuguese star is expected to be unveiled as a Bayern player in the coming days.

In Italy, Napoli will conduct a medical for Alessandro Buongiorno on Friday as the player’s transfer details are expected to be completed on Thursday. The former Italian giants paid Torino the sum of €35 million to complete the deal.

The 25-year-old Italian defender has agreed to a five-year deal with Napoli and he is expected to be unveiled in the coming days.

In Paris, France Football Federation (FFF) president Diallo has told L’Équipé that there are no plans to sack the national team coach, Didier Deschamps.

He stressed that even though Deschamps failed to lead France beyond the semi-finals of Euro 2024, the coach will remain in charge of the team until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The FFF president said: “Deschamps has a contract and he’s achieved the sporting objective that was set for him. Didier will continue his mission”.

At AC Milan, Youssef Fofana has agreed to join the club this summer as he has agreed on personal terms, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

For the deal to be completed, Milan must agree on a transfer fee with Fofana’s current club, AS Monaco who have rejected a €30 million proposal from Nottingham Forest.

At Real Madrid, Uruguayan midfielder, Fede Valverde has been assigned the number 8 shirt of German legend, Toni Kroos who retired from professional football immediately after his national team was knocked out of Euro 2024.

On the other hand, Real Madrid have confirmed that Kylian Mbappe who will wear their number 9 shirt, will be unveiled as the club’s player on Tuesday, July 16.

The unveiling will take place at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu from 11 a.m. (WAT).

At Lazio, the club’s director, Fabiani has noted that the Italian Serie A club wants to sign Arsenal youngster, Nuno Tavares.

He said: “We want Nuno Tavares and there’s an agreement with Arsenal.

“We now need to agree on personal terms with Nuno’s agents but I’m very confident, we have very good chances to sign him.”

Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: “Arsenal have accepted Lazio’s final proposal to sign Nuno Tavares on loan with obligation to buy, fee around €7/8m. Arsenal will also have a sell-on clause. Negotiations are ongoing with Tavares agents on personal terms.”

In Turkey, Fenerbahçe are set to sign former Newcastle United player, Allan Saint-Maximin from Saudi Pro League club, Al Ahli.

The 27-year-old French winger has agreed to play for Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe on a season-long loan.