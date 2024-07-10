Telcos Insist On Hiking Text, Call Tariff

Nigerians may soon have to pay more for calls and text messages as telecommunication operators (Telcos) insist on hiking their tariff plans.

Two months subsequent to sending a letter to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), requesting tariff adjustments, the telcos are maintaining that the most effective approach to ensuring growth in the telecom sector amidst this economic challenge is to modify tariffs to accurately reflect operational costs.

The telcos are urging the regulator to recognize that complying with their request will not only halt the ongoing decline in revenues among telcos but also steer the sector towards maintaining its significant contribution to the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Naija News understands that the telcos presented their arguments during a special gathering organized by the industry participants under the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), in Lagos.

The occasion also acted as a platform for ATCON to introduce the Executive Vice-Chairman, Dr Aminu Maina, to key figures in the industry and pledge support to the Nigerian telecom sector.

ATCON President, Tony Izuagbe Emoekpere, stressed the association’s dedication to collaborating with the NCC.

He said: “I welcome the Executive Vice-Chairman, EVC, to our industry, Dr Aminu Maina. It’s a traditional event that we always do at ATCON to host all key stakeholders and we believe that the EVC of NCC is a major stakeholder in our industry.

“We do this from time to time, and we’re very privileged and honoured to have him here in our presence.

“We pledge to continue to work with the Commission as we have done in the past.”

He emphasized ATCON’s enduring position in advocating for the sector’s interests and promoting conversations among regulators and service providers.

At the same time, a number of sector executives shared positive sentiments, showing their backing for Dr. Maina’s leadership.

They further pointed out major obstacles in the sector, such as price limits, energy expenses, and various forms of taxation, among other issues.

One of the industry leaders, MD/CEO, Pan African tiles, Amida Azizi, said: “First, I think when EVC got appointed, most of us didn’t know what to expect. For all we heard was the exploits he’s done in his previous appointments, and I think ever since you came in, you basically showed us that you’re clear on your drivers and you want to collaborate with the industry, and that has been very clear with engagements we’ve had from time to time and we really truly appreciate it.

“We believe that there’s now a lot, you brought a balance of governance and a listening ear, and that’s something that is very rare, and we appreciate that.

“We are still expectant about a few big things that have to come into the industry. Again, it’s like a broken record. The price cap has always been a very big issue.

“In this room alone, we consume more than 50 million litres of diesel every month; we need interventions for those things.”