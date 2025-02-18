Airtel Raises Data, Call Rates Despite Warning From NLC

Airtel Nigeria has revised its data pricing structure, amidst a planned protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Recall that the NLC had warned that there would be a protest on March 1 if the telecommunication services fail to reverse its tariff hike

Despite the warning, Airtel has implemented a tariff adjustment of up to 50 per cent, according to details published on its website on Monday.

The price revision, which affects various data bundles, aligns with ongoing industry concerns over escalating operational costs.

While the company has yet to issue an official statement, the move underscores the broader push among telecom operators for a tariff review to cushion the impact of inflation and forex volatility.

Beyond data adjustments, the operator with over 56 million subscribers had also increased voice call tariffs over the weekend.

A senior Airtel official, who spoke with Punch confirmed the development, emphasising that the adjustments were necessitated by rising costs.

“Yes, we have updated data prices today, and they are available on our website. However, the increase is not up to 50 percent,” the official clarified.

In its revised price list, Airtel assured customers of continued affordability, stating, “Whatever your data needs are, we have a plan for you. Our fast, affordable, and reliable internet experience will keep you connected anytime, anywhere. To get started, Dial *312#.”

The revised daily and weekly data plans include ₦50 for 40MB valid for 1 day, ₦100 for 100MB valid for 1 day, ₦200 for 200MB valid for 3 days, ₦350 for 1GB valid for 1 day, ₦350 for 350MB valid for 7 days, ₦500 for 750MB plus 1GB YouTube Night and 200MB YouTube Music/Spotify valid for 7 days, ₦500 for 1GB plus 1GB YouTube Night and 50MB Socials valid for 7 days, ₦500 for 2GB valid for 2 days, and ₦1500 for 5GB valid for 7 days.

Similarly, MTN, Nigeria’s largest telecom provider, has also adjusted its data and call tariffs in line with the NCC’s approval.

The revised pricing, implemented over the past week, has seen customers paying more for calls, SMS, and internet usage.