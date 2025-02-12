Telecom Operators Insist On 50% Tariff Hike Despite Opposition From Lawmakers, Says More Changes Coming

A report has indicated that major telecommunications operators will soon implement the 50 per cent tariff hike following regulatory approval from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Naija News reports that following a hike in MTN pricing list, the House of Representatives directed the telecom regulator and the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy to suspend the tariff increase, arguing that Nigerians cannot afford higher telecom costs amid rising inflation and the removal of fuel subsidies.

The tariff hike, which had been cleared by the NCC, was scheduled to take effect nationwide starting Monday. While MTN, had already started implementing the revised rates as of Tuesday, other key players, Glo, Airtel, and 9mobile, had yet to release their new pricing structure.

A senior MTN executive confirmed to Punch that it had began to increase its pricing list, but the process is gradual.

He said, “Yes, we’ve started updating our price lists. However, this process is gradual, and we haven’t completed it for all products yet.”

The tariff adjustment primarily affects MTN data plans. For example, the 1.5GB monthly plan, previously priced at ₦1,000, has now been replaced with a 1.8GB plan costing ₦1,500.

Similarly, the 15GB plan has increased from ₦4,500 to ₦6,500, while the 20GB plan now costs ₦7,500, up from ₦5,500. Larger data bundles have seen even steeper hikes, with the 1.5 terabyte 90-day plan increasing from ₦150,000 to ₦240,000, and the 600GB 90-day plan rising from ₦75,000 to ₦120,000.

The source added, “From tomorrow (Wednesday), prices of other MTN products will be adjusted. We are doing it in phases. Not all the prices went up, some didn’t change, some are still below 50 per cent.”

A senior official at Globacom, who was not authorised to speak on the matter, confirmed that while the company had not yet rolled out the new tariffs, there was a possibility of an update before the close of business on Tuesday.

An executive at Airtel, who also spoke under the condition of anonymity, indicated that the tariff hike had been implemented across the industry.

“As far as I know, every operator has commenced. This is an industry-wide decision, not an operator decision. Our prices have never been uniform, and the decision was made collectively on Monday. Every operator must have begun, even if the rollout is not yet fully completed,” the source said