Telcos Tariff Hike Protest: Who Are You To Dictate To Us? – NLC Lagos Chairman Knocks NSCDC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) chairman, Lagos chapter, Funmi Sessi, has rejected warnings from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) over its planned March 1 shutdown of telecommunication services.

Recall that the NLC announced its intention to shut down the operations of telecommunications companies across the country if the 50 percent tariff hike announced by the Nigerian Communications Commission was not reversed by the end of February.

However, speaking with Punch on Sunday, the spokesman for the NSCDC, Babawale Afolabi, said the agency had deployed operatives to the base stations to prevent any illegal action by the protesters.

NSCDC urged the NLC to reconsider its planned protest, warning that any disruption to telecom services could expose the country to criminal activities and compromise national security.

Afolabi made it clear that the agency will not allow any action that could jeopardise the security of the nation.

He said, “Already, the NSCDC commandant-general has directed state commandants to maintain round-the-clock surveillance in and around all the telecom masts in their locations.

“Also, there is going to be nationwide massive deployment of the officers and men of the corps, including undercover and intelligence operatives, to maintain peace and ensure that all the government and corporate organisations’ critical national assets and infrastructure are protected from the miscreants who might likely use the opportunity of the planned protest to carry out their criminal activities.’’

Responding to the warnings, while fielding questions from the aforementioned publication, Sessi stated that Labour would not be cowed by threats.

“No one can threaten us – no one! This is about our commonwealth, our joint heritage. Civil Defence officers are merely working for their pay, but they have no authority to dictate to us. If necessary, we will shut down the electricity itself! Who are they to tell us otherwise?” she declared.

She further lambasted the security forces for attempting to intimidate workers, saying, “Let them threaten all they want, nothing will stop us. We know the song we sing: how many people will the soldiers kill? Even the police must remember to remain civil. They cannot kill us all