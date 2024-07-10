Ministry Of Livestock: Every Group Gets What They Demand Except Ndigbo – Kanu’s Lawyer, Ejimakor

Counsel to the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, has said every group in Nigeria get what they demand from the federal government, except the Igbo ethnic group.

IPOB leader’s counsel, Ejimakor, said this on Wednesday while reacting to the planned creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development as announced by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday.

President Tinubu made the plan known at the inauguration of the presidential committee on livestock development, co-chaired by former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), chairman, Attahiru Jega, and charged with bringing solutions to the farmers-herders clashes.

Ejimakor referenced a report on June 23, which Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) demanded for the Ministry of Livestock Development and the announcement by President Tinubu on Tuesday that a new ministry would be created.

“Every group, except Ndigbo, easily gets what it demands. Does it have to be so hard being Igbo in Nigeria” Ejimakor wrote on his social media handle.

Kanu’s lawyer’s statement followed rising calls on President Bola Tinubu-led administration to release Nnamdi Kanu who has been in Department of Security Services custody since 2021.

South Governors Forum, former governor of Anambra State – Peter Obi, South East senators, South East House of Representatives members and Ohanaeze Ndigbo – South East Socio-cultural group, have all called for the release of Kanu.

Peter Obi, a former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, in particular, said the federal government had no reason for keeping the IPOB leader in detention.

Ejimakor last week said a Supreme Court judgement on 15 December 2023 was enough to ensure the release of Kanu by the federal government.