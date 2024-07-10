Operation Safe Haven Asst Commander Killed In Plateau 

A senior immigration officer, Christopher Luka, who served as Administration Officer of Sector 4 of Operation Safe Haven, located in Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State has been killed in Fan community, Fan District area of the local government.

Operation Safe Haven is a multisecurity taskforce comprising soldiers, immigration officers, police, men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corpse and Customs personnel, saddled with the responsibility of maintaining peace in the state.

The two-star immigration officer, was attached to Sector 4 of the Operation as an assistant sector commander.

According to Daily Trust, sources from Barikin Ladi revealed that the officer was killed on Tuesday night when he led troops from the Operation to recover cattle rustled in the area on Friday.

The platform noted that 92 cattle were rustled, and 52 were recovered following the sector commander’s efforts. The operatives were reportedly attacked while attempting to recover the remaining 40 cattle.

It was gathered that personnel from the operation were mobilized to the area Wednesday morning in response to the killing of the assistant sector commander.

At the time of filing this report the command’s spokesperson, Major Samson Zhakom, is yet to release an official statement on the killing of the custom officer.