FG To Start Football Tournament For Inmates – Tunji-Ojo

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has disclosed the federal government would implement a football tournament for inmates across the nation’s Correctional Centers.

Olubunmi Tuni-Ojo said the football tournament would serve as one of the programmes from the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) and aligned with the ministry’s plan for rehabilitation of inmates.

Tunji-Ojo said, “Sport, as a form of recreation, remains a unifier that is capable of bridging gaps and transforming people across the globe.”

The Minister of Interior disclosed the federal government’s plan after a meeting with the management of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday.

In the meeting, held in the Minister’s Conference office, in Abuja, led by NFF’s President, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, Tunji-Ojo said they “explored strategic partnership opportunities to harness the power of football as a catalyst for inmate education and rehabilitation, leveraging the sport’s unique potential to inspire confidence, personal growth, build skills, and foster positive transformation.”

He said the administration of President Bola Tinubu was committed to fostering “this marriage between the NFF and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) as it aligns with our vision to drive the rehabilitation of inmates across all Correctional Centres, promoting a more inclusive and supportive society.”

Also present in the meeting between Tunji-Ojo and NFF were: Deputy Secretary General (NFF), Dr. Emmanuel Ipkeme; NFF’s Director of Legal, Okey Obi; NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire.

Others were: Director of Competition, Ruth David; Assistant Director of Protocol, Emmanuel Adesanya; and former Super Eagles football star and coach Augustine Eguavoen.

As of the time of filing this report, more details about the football tournament were yet to be released by NFF. The football governing body in Nigeria is yet to release statement on the new football tournament initiative.