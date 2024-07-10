El-Rufai Reacts To Post Mocking Gov Sani Over Condition Of Kaduna State

Former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has reacted to an X post mocking his successor, Uba Sani, over the poor condition of the state.

Naija News reports that an X user with the name @IU_Wakilii, shared a salvage post, stating that Sani has “changed Kaduna completely” since he assumed leadership in the state.

The X user made the post alongside pictures of dump sites.

The post read, “They thought we were kidding when we said that in just a few months, Governor Uba Sani had changed Kaduna completely,”

“This is the type of change we are getting from the best Governor in Nigeria.”

Reacting to the post, El-Rufai posted a cryptic message that reads: “From God we all came, and to Him we shall all return”.

El-Rufai Refutes Claims Of Financial Mismanagement By Governor Sani

Meanwhile, Nasir El-Rufai, has publicly refuted allegations of financial impropriety made by the current administration under Governor Uba Sani.

The accusations, which involve an alleged diversion of ₦423 billion, were addressed during a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, where El-Rufai, through his former commissioners, criticized the claims as baseless and misleading.

During the conference, representatives for El-Rufai argued that the financial report released by the Kaduna State House of Assembly on June 5, 2024, which implicates the former administration in financial mismanagement, is fundamentally flawed.

The former commissioners highlighted the lack of concrete evidence and the arbitrary nature of the financial figures cited in the report.

They claimed the accusations were politically motivated, and aimed at tarnishing El-Rufai’s reputation and legacy.

The commissioners, who served under El-Rufai from 2015 to 2023, vigorously defended their administration, asserting that the financial dealings during their tenure were transparent and within legal boundaries.

They challenged the current administration to provide substantive proof of wrongdoing rather than relying on what they termed as ‘fabricated figures.