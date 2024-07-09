Tragedy As Trailer Crushes Five To Death, Others Injured In Anambra Market

A trailer on Tuesday crushed five persons to death and injured six others in a tragic accident in Eke Awgbu market in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Naija News reports that the spokesperson of the Anambra State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Margret Onagbe, confirmed the incident in a statement.

Onagbe dismissed claims from some quarters that the accident was due to the activities of the Anambra Road Traffic Management Agency (ARTMA).

According to her, the probable cause of the fatal road traffic crash was excessive speed and brake failure, killing five persons and injuring six others.

She said an eyewitness confirmed the truck driver was at speed and had a brake failure, lost control of the vehicle, and collided with the other vehicles at a checkpoint and crashed.

Onagbe also said the Sector Commander Anambra State Corps Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi, commiserated with the families of the deceased and wished the injured victims a quick recovery.

The sector commander urged motorists to drive within the speed limit to arrive at their destinations safely.

She said, “A fatal road traffic crash was recorded today, 9th July, 2024 at Green Energy Oil and gas by Eke Awgbu along Agulu-Agwubu Road. A multiple crash. A commercial Howo truck belonging to BUA with no registration number, a commercial TVS/Tricycle with registration number: NZH84LG and a commercial Q/Motor cycle link with registration number: OLU245QV as well as private Honda/Motorcycle with no registration number were involved.

“Eleven persons were involved in the crash comprising (9 male adults, and 2 female adults). Five male adults and 1 female adult sustained varying degrees of injury and 4 male adults and 1 female adult were killed.

“Before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team from RS5.35 Igboukwu, the injured victims were rushed by passerby to Referral Health Centre Awgbu and the dead victims deposited at St Joseph’s Mortuary Adazi Ani.

“The rescue team managed traffic and ensured obstruction caused by the crash was cleared.”