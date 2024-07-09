Taraba Gov’t Suspends Seven School Principals Over Alleged Sabotage Of Free Education

The Taraba State Government, through the Ministry of Education, has suspended seven school principals for allegedly undermining the governor’s recent announcement of free education for all primary and secondary school students in the state.

Naija News reports that Governor Agbu Kefas had made a declaration shortly after assuming office, promising free and mandatory education for students in both primary and secondary levels, along with a 50% reduction in fees for state-owned high schools.

However, some principals are said to be going against the governor’s declaration.

Commissioner for Education in Taraba State, Augustina Yahaya, during the announcement of the suspensions, stated that the seven principals were involved in various offenses aimed at undermining the governor’s free education initiative.

“The principal of Government Day Secondary School, Jauro Yino, is suspended for collecting money from students for NECO; the principal of Yakasali in Wukari is suspended for collecting money and selling slots of WAEC to external students.

“The principal of GDSS Kakulu in Zing is also suspended for negligence, for not monitoring properly while denying 105 final year students from registering their exams,” the Commissioner said.

Other school principals suspended by the state government include those of Government Day Secondary Schools Kofai and Salihu Dogo in Jalingo; GDSS Kununi in Lau, GDSS Jouro Yinu in Ardo-Kola, GDSS Kakulu in Zing, GSS Takum, and GDSS Yakassai in Wukari.