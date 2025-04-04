Police, Military, Hunters Storm Kidnappers Den, Rescue Foreign National In Taraba

The Taraba State Police Command, in collaboration with the military and hunters, have rescued a foreign national from the den of kidnappers.

Naija News understands that Gil Itamar, an Israeli, was abducted by armed criminals in the Atim Community along Takum/Chanchangi road on April 3, 2025.

Spokesperson of the command, ASP James Lashen Saminu, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, April 4, said the rescued victim is presently undergoing medical checks at a medical facility in Takum while efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing criminals.

The statement reads, “On 03/04/2025 at about 1030hrs , an information was received through a phone call from one Alhaji Saidu , a staff of SCC company based in Takum that, on same date at about 0915hrs, one Mr Gil Itamar, an Israeli and also a staff of SCC company was kidnapped by some armed hoodlums at Atim Community along Takum/Chanchangi road while being escorted by the Military.

“Upon receipt of the distress call, the DPO of Takum Division mobilized his men with personnel from 67 PMF in collaboration with the Military and hunters and stormed the scene.

“An intense cordon, search-and-rescue operation was conducted which led to the successful rescue of the victim at Kofai Ahmadu, after a fierce gun duel. The hoodlums were forced to bid a retreat and flee the scene.

“The victim is presently undergoing medical checks at SCC company’s medical facility Takum.

“Meanwhile, radar is being placed on the fleeing criminals with intent to bring them to book.”