Your Deputy Is Not Your Personal Property, Where Is He? – APC Questions Gov Kefas

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Taraba State chapter has urged the state governor, Agbu Kefas, to provide information on the whereabouts of his deputy, Aminu Arkari.

The opposition demanded that the governor must be accountable to the people of the state and give information on Arkari’s whereabouts.

The spokesman of the party in the state, Aeron Atimas, made the call while speaking to Leadership in Jalingo on Wednesday.

He argued that the deputy governor is not the personal property of the governor and was elected into office by the people of the state, hence the people have the right to question his location.

Atimas said, “The deputy governor is elected into office by the people of the state, he is not the personal property of the governor, we demand to know his whereabouts, if he is sick, let the state House of Assembly constitute a medical panel to ascertain his health condition.

“What we want is, let the governor come out and display accountability to the people, we are not after the removal of the deputy governor but we want to know where he is, how he is feeling and why he has not been in the office for over three months.”