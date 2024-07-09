KWASU Expels 175 Students Over Alleged Exam Malpractice, Others

Kwara State University (KWASU) in Malete has expelled 175 students due to a variety of misconduct, including examination malpractice.

Naija News reports that this decision was detailed in a statement by the university’s interim Director of University Relations, Dr. Saeedat Aliyu, which she made available to reporters on Monday, July 8, 2024.

The statement outlined the reasons for the student’s expulsion, which included cheating during examination, theft, fabrication of academic records for admission purposes, physical violence, deceit, membership in unrecognized groups, and unlawful possession of a weapon, among other infractions.

The statement read, “This is to inform the public that the following 175 students have been expelled from Kwara State University, Malete, for various offences.

“The approval of the expulsion followed the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee, which held sittings between October 2021 and March 2024.

“The expelled students were penalised for offences ranging from examination malpractices, theft, using fake results to gain admission, assault, fraud, belonging to unregistered associations, and possession of a firearm.

“The management of Kwara State University wishes to reiterate its zero-tolerance for all acts of indiscipline as the institution stands firm on producing graduates who are excellent both in character and in learning.”

Exactly four months ago, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force arrested four students in connection with the death of a fellow student at the Kwara State University (KWASU) community in Malete, Moro local government area.

Naija News recalls that the arrest was made following an altercation that occurred penultimate week at one of the private hostels located off the university premises.

According to reports from Vanguard, the conflict erupted after the deceased student was caught filming the four suspects without their permission.

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, was allegedly recording a private discussion among the students when one of them noticed his actions.

Confronted about why he was filming without consent, the student reportedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation, sparking anger among the group.

The situation quickly escalated as the four students attacked him, leading to injuries that resulted in his death.

A student who craved anonymity said, “The victim later died from the severity of the beating meted out to him by the students.”

The State Police Public Relations officer, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi (DSP), confirmed the incident.

“The alleged culprits were four, but I cannot confirm their names now. They have been arrested while an investigation is still ongoing over the matter,” DSP Ejire-Adeyemi had said.