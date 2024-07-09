Kaduna State Council Of Imams And Ulamas Condemn Samoa Agreement

The Kaduna State Council of Imams and Ulamas has condemned the Samoa Agreement signed by the federal government.

The Council said the Samoa Agreement as it relates to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community was against the teachings of Islam.

In a press conference, in Kaduna, on Monday, the Council of Imams and Ulama said the Samoa deal was an affront to the tradition and moral fabric of Nigerians.

In a statement read by the Secretary-General, Yusuf Arrigassiyu, the council further called on the National Assembly to reject any consideration of the Samoa deal. He called on Nigerians to remain vigilant and stand firm against the $150 billion loan deal.

“The council vehemently condemned the Samoa deal as it relates to the LGBT rights. The council views the deals as a grave affront to religious and moral values and underpin Nigeria society.

“The council unequivocally states that such deals are fundamentally incompatible with the teachings of Islam and even Christianity and other religious practices in Nigeria as well as with the national deeply rooted culture and traditions.

“We call upon the legislature to reject any consideration of endorsement of this deal. this agreement threatened to erode the moral fabrics of our society and is a direct violation of our religious and cultural principles.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and stand firm in defense of our culture,” Yusuf Arrigassiyu’s statement read in part.”

The federal government had, however, clarified that the Samoa Agreement had no clause mandating the government to go against the laws of Nigeria on LGBTQ choice.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a statement, said the federal government clarified that any provision in the Samoa deal contrary to Nigeria laws would not be implemented.

“In addition, Nigeria’s endorsement was accompanied by a Statement of Declaration, dated June 26, 2024, clarifying that any provision inconsistent with Nigerian laws shall be invalid.

“It is important to note that there is existing legislation against same-sex relationships in Nigeria, enacted in 2014,” a part of Idris’s statement read.