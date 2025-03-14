‘Nigerian’s Pains Gradually Easing’ – FG Claims Tinubu’s Reforms Paying Off

The Federal Government has conveyed to Nigerians that the economic reforms implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s administration are starting to produce favorable outcomes.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, provided this reassurance during the 4th edition of the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing, held on Thursday at the National Press Centre in Abuja.

He noted a significant decrease in food prices, a stabilization of exchange rates, and a gradual reduction in the cost of petroleum products.

Idris remarked that these developments have alleviated some of the difficulties faced by Nigerians.

The minister also commended the citizens for their patience and resilience throughout this challenging economic transition.

He recognized that although the reforms initially led to economic difficulties, they were essential for achieving long-term national prosperity.

Idris reiterated the government’s dedication to fostering stability and progress.

“As we continue implementing these critical reforms, we are already seeing tangible improvements. Food prices are dropping, exchange rates are stabilizing, and the cost of petroleum products is gradually declining.

“These reforms are not just well-intentioned; they are essential for our country’s growth and development. Let me say that we have crossed the Rubicon, and the pains are gradually easing as the benefits of these policies take effect.

“I want to sincerely appreciate Nigerians for their patience, perseverance, and belief in the President’s vision. Meaningful reforms demand sacrifice, but they pave the way for a more stable and prosperous future,” he said.

He further called on religious leaders to use the ongoing Ramadan and the period of Lent to pray for the country’s peace, security, and development.

“With unity, faith, and collective effort, we will emerge stronger, more resilient, and positioned for lasting prosperity.

“Last week, at the Annual Ramadan Lecture organized by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), and the Voice of Nigeria (VON) in Kaduna, I emphasized the vital connection between faith, politics, and governance.

“A nation thrives when its leaders govern with a sense of divine responsibility, and I assure you that President Tinubu leads with the utmost fear of God, guided by the conviction that history will judge his administration favourably,” the Minister added.