LGBTQ: Why We Signed Samoa Agreement – Tinubu Govt Clarifies

The federal government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, has clarified that it signed the Samoa agreement in the best interest of the country.

The government added that the agreement was signed after extensive reviews and consultations by an Interministerial Committee convened by the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning (FMBEP) in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the Federal Ministry of Justice (FMOJ) and is targeted towards generating investment opportunities, and fostering collaboration among Nigeria and other nations.

This was made known on Thursday in a statement by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, following the controversy and backlash generated by the news of the signing.

There were concerns that the agreement endorsed LGBTQ rights in Nigeria.

Idris, however, explained that the signed agreement does not contravene any law in Nigeria, and the government has not in any way endorsed LGBTQ rights, which are illegal in the country by signing the agreement.

The Minister submitted that Nigeria’s endorsement was accompanied by a Statement of Declaration, dated June 26, 2024, clarifying that any provision inconsistent with Nigerian laws shall be invalid.

“It is important to note that there is existing legislation against same-sex relationships in Nigeria, enacted in 2014,” Idris stated.

He assured that the government of President Tinubu would not enter into any international agreement detrimental to the country’s interests, and that officials involved in the negotiations strictly adhered to the mandates exchanged in 2018 between the European Union (EU) and the Organisation of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS).

“The Samoa Agreement is a vital legal framework for cooperation between the OACPS and the European Union, aimed at promoting sustainable development, combating climate change, generating investment opportunities, and fostering collaboration among OACPS Member States on the international stage,” Idris added.