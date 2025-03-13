“Tinubu Implements Bold, Transformative Reforms To Lay The Foundation For A New Nigeria” – Idris

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for implementing bold and transformative reforms aimed at laying the foundation for a new Nigeria.

Speaking at the Ministerial Press Briefing on Thursday, Idris acknowledged that while the reforms have come with initial challenges, their positive impact is beginning to manifest, citing the reduction in food prices, exchange rate stability, and a gradual decline in the cost of petroleum products as evidence of progress.

He assured Nigerians that Tinubu is leading the nation with a deep sense of responsibility and that history will judge his administration favourably.

Idris assured Nigerians that the President was leading with the “utmost fear of God and a deep conviction” that his administration would be remembered positively.

He emphasized that genuine reforms require patience, resilience, and commitment to long-term stability.

“Let me say that we have crossed the Rubicon, and the pains are gradually easing as the positive impact of these reforms begins to manifest. Already, we are witnessing a marked reduction in food prices, stability in exchange rates, and a gradual decline in the cost of petroleum products, which are clear indicators that the reforms are yielding positive results,” he stated.

He called on religious leaders to use the ongoing sacred period of Ramadan and Lent to pray for Nigeria’s progress, urging unity and collective effort to build a stronger nation.

“Our country stands at a critical juncture as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu implements bold and transformative reforms to lay the foundation for a new Nigeria. Across the world, history has shown that meaningful reforms are never easy; they demand sacrifice, resilience, and a commitment to long-term progress. The initial pains that often accompany these changes are the necessary price for a more stable and prosperous future.

“I want to sincerely appreciate Nigerians for their patience, perseverance, and unwavering belief in the President’s vision,” he said.

He further urged religious leaders to intercede for the nation, emphasizing the need for faith and collective effort in overcoming challenges.

“I want to urge our Muslim and Christian leaders, particularly during this period of fasting and reflection, to continue to pray for Nigeria’s success. With unity, faith, and collective effort, we will emerge stronger, more resilient, and positioned for lasting prosperity,” Idris stated.