You Can Criticize, But Don’t Run Down Your Country – FG Tells Citizens

The Federal Government has frowned against a projection of Nigeria’s negatives more than the positives by citizens, especially social media users.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said though citizens have the right to criticize the government and its policies, it should be done with patriotism.

In a video interview he uploaded on his 𝕏 handle, on Wednesday, Idris stressed that such poor image projection could hamper the government’s effort to attract foreign investment into the country.

The Minister reminded citizens of the need to protect the country’s image while engaging in criticism of the government’s policies.

His words: “Yes, we may have some negatives in this country, in our country, Nigeria, but we have so many positives to say. So I don’t get it when, especially the media or those in the social media, will just take up something and the only thing they project are those bad things about your country.

“You cannot have that when, at a time when Nigeria is asking foreigners to come and invest in your country and then, every opportunity you have is to talk ill about your country.

“And this should not be misconstrued because I’m not saying that you cannot be critical of government, you cannot be critical of certain policies that government is putting in place.

“But I think it is important, patriotism is key. You cannot run down your country and expect others to come and invest in your country. It’s not going to happen.”