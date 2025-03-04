‘We Will Continue To Answer Your Questions About The Policies And Programmes Of Tinubu Administration’ – Idris

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has assured that Nigerians would always be kept abreast of government policies and decisions.

The Minister gave the assurance on Tuesday while speaking to newsmen during a ministerial press briefing in Abuja.

According to him, it is the duty of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation to engage and enlighten the public on the policies and activities of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

Idris assured that his ministry would not fail in its duties and would continue to talk, engage, enlighten and answer questions from Nigerians on the policies and activities of the Tinubu government.

“We will continue to bring Ministers here to engage with Nigerians, this is the job of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation; we don’t construct roads, we don’t build hospitals, but we talk, and we engage, and we will continue to talk, engage, enlighten you and answer your questions about the programmes and policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration,” he said.