Missing Hyena From Plateau Wildlife Park Captured Alive

A hyena that managed to break free from the Jos Wildlife Park in Plateau State has been reportedly located and safely returned to its cage.

Naija News reported earlier that there was panic within Dong Community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State on Monday following the escape of the wild animal.

It was gathered that the hyena escaped from its confinement at the park located in the community on Sunday, thereby causing panic among residents of Dong and the neighbouring state and Federal Low-Cost estates.

Speculations are that the Hyena broke free from the park due to hunger and starvation, a development which has been dismissed by the general manager.

In a subsequent press release on Tuesday, the Plateau State Tourism Cooperation, headed by Chuwang Pwajok, announced that the hyena was located following an exhaustive search.

It was then quickly subdued and captured, Pwajok noted.

The statement said: “The Management of Plateau State Tourism Corporation would like to inform the general public that after relentless search and rescue efforts, the missing hyena has finally been found, tranquilised, captured and safely returned to its enclosure.

“We deeply appreciate the general public for remaining calm and cooperative. This greatly assisted in the search and rescue of the animal. Thank you.”