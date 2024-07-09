Insecurity: Attempts To Embarrass Tinubu Administration Will Fail – Defence Chief Warns

Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, stated that recent bombings in Gwoza and Pulka towns in Borno State were intended to embarrass the current government led by President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recalls that last week, multiple suicide attacks in Borno resulted in nearly 40 deaths.

During a courtesy visit on Monday to Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, General Musa assured Nigerians that the perpetrators of these attacks would not succeed.

“The armed forces and other security agencies are working tirelessly to ensure peace and security in the country. The incidents in Gwoza highlight the persistence of those with malicious intent towards our nation. We must remain vigilant and continue our efforts,” General Musa said.

He highlighted the arrest of individuals with IED equipment and emphasized the need for public cooperation in reporting suspicious activities.

General Musa stressed that securing Nigeria is a collective responsibility requiring collaboration between citizens and security agencies.

“These attacks were deliberate attempts to embarrass the government, but they will not succeed. Recently, we arrested individuals with IED equipment trying to blow up some installations. Our commitment to safeguarding the nation is unwavering. We urge Nigerians to report suspicious activities promptly, as the perpetrators live among us.

“Security forces cannot be everywhere at once; we rely on intelligence from the public. Securing Nigeria is a collective responsibility that requires cooperation between citizens and security agencies. We are dedicated to achieving this goal,” he added.