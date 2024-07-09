Ex-NSCDC Officer Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Rape

A former officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Olukayode Dayo, has been sentenced to prison over alleged rape.

Naija News reports that the man in his 40s was handed a life sentence by the Ekiti State High Court in Ado Ekiti.

Dayo was initially brought to trial before Judge Lekan Olatawura on May 13, 2022, on a single count charge related to rape.

The indictment states that on December 25, 2021, in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, within the court’s jurisdiction, Olukayode Dayo committed the crime of raping a 13-year-old girl.

This act is in direct violation of Section 31(2) of the Child Rights Law, Cap. C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The victim, in her statement to the police, said, “I was living with my grandmother, who sent me home to go and bring banana and kola nut. On my way home, one man called Olukay (the defendant) crossed me with his motorcycle, dropped the banana and kola nut on my head and carried me to a fenced uncompleted building.

“I was shouting, but he did not listen to me, he removed my pants and started having sex with me. A passerby who heard my voice entered the compound and he took to his heels on sighting the man. The man chased him, but he was unable to catch him. The man came back and took me to my grandmother and explained what happened to her.”

The prosecutor, Julius Ajibare, presented six witnesses and submitted the defendant’s statement, pictures of the victim, and a medical report as evidence to support his argument.

The accused, represented by Oluwaseun Oyebanji, did not call any witnesses.

Nonetheless, he claimed he was not guilty but asked the court to consider leniency in his sentencing.

In his decision, Justice Olatawura stated, “In this case, the victim clearly, without hesitation, and without doubt identified the accused, who was familiar to her, as the perpetrator of the crime.”

“In all, I find proof beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant raped the 13-year-old girl on 25th December, 2021 and consequent thereupon, I find him guilty as charged. Consequent upon the foregoing, the defendant is sentenced to life imprisonment.”