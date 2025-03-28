‘This Is Not Just About Politics’ – Fayose Joins Ekiti Governorship Race

A prominent figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and younger brother to former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, Emmanuel Fayose, has officially declared his intention to contest in the 2026 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State.

Naija News understands that Fayose announced his ambition during a media briefing in Ado-Ekiti, expressing strong confidence in clinching the PDP ticket and defeating the incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said his decision to join the race was motivated by a desire to rebuild the state and restore public trust in governance.

Vowing to “rescue Ekiti people” from what he described as failed APC leadership, Fayose took a swipe at the current administration for alleged incompetence and neglect.

“This is not just about politics for me; it is about the future of our state. Ekiti deserves a leader who understands the challenges facing the people and is ready to provide real solutions,” he said.

He pledged to focus his campaign on key areas such as economic development, infrastructure renewal, and youth empowerment, stressing that his administration would prioritize the welfare of the people—unlike the current government which he accused of ignoring public needs.

Fayose also called for internal unity within the PDP as the party prepares for the 2026 polls, urging members to close ranks and present a formidable front.

“Ekiti people have seen enough of unfulfilled promises. They want a government that works for them, one that listens and delivers. PDP can provide that leadership, but we must first get it right within the party,” he added.