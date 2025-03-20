Federal Government Deploys 10,000 NSCDC Personnel To Curb Oil Pipeline Attacks In Rivers State

In response to a series of devastating blasts at oil installations in Rivers State between Sunday and Tuesday, the Federal Government has deployed 10,000 personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to prevent further attacks on critical oil infrastructure.

Naija News reports that the deployment of anti-vandal operatives was confirmed by NSCDC spokesperson, Afolabi Babawale, while speaking with Punch on Wednesday.

Babawale explained that the operatives’ main task is to protect vital national assets and prevent pipeline vandalism, particularly in the Niger Delta region, where the attacks have caused significant concern.

He stated, “The NSCDC hereby warns against destruction and vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure across the Niger Delta. Over 10,000 operatives have been deployed to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure peace and security, safeguarding lives and property.”

The mass deployment comes amid heightened tension following several explosions targeting oil pipelines, including threats from Ijaw groups against the push to impeach Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The groups vowed to disrupt oil production and cripple the economy if lawmakers proceeded with the governor’s removal.

The explosions, which occurred as the political situation in the state reached a boiling point, prompted President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

In a nationwide address on Tuesday, the president announced the suspension of Governor Fubara, his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, and all members of the state’s House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

Tinubu appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (retd.) as the sole administrator to oversee the state during this period. Ibas was sworn in at the Aso Villa on Wednesday.

Addressing concerns over security, Babawale emphasized the NSCDC’s crucial role in the protection of national infrastructure.

“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has a statutory mandate as the lead agency in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure,” he stated.

He further noted that all NSCDC commands nationwide are on high alert to prevent acts of economic sabotage, pipeline vandalism, and the destruction of government utilities.

The spokesperson also acknowledged that no single security agency has a monopoly on crime-fighting strategies, which is why the NSCDC is working closely with other sister security agencies to ensure comprehensive protection of lives and property.