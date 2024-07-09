Bandits In Hijab Kidnap 25 In Katsina State

Bandits dressed in hijab have abducted 25 persons in Runka community, in Safana local government of Katsina State.

Runka community residents said the incident, which happened on Saturday, led to missing men, women and children who are yet to return after escaping into the bushes to escape being kidnapped

According to Leadership, the bandits struck Saturday night, abducted including women and children before making their way into the bush.

Some Runka residents said the bandits moved from house to house, breaking in and taking occupants without any confrontation.

“One person who was injured when he attempted to escape has been hospitalised.

“The attack is believed to have been facilitated by informants within the community,” Leadership said.



According to the local government chairman of Safana, Abdullahi Sani Safana, who confirmed the incident rescue operation are under as security agencies have been alerted on the attacks.

The Katsina State Police Command has not issued an official statement on the incident.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Safana, told Leadership rescue team had been sent after the bandits. He added that efforts are on to combat the activities of bandits in the state.

The attack followed a suicide bombing attack in Gwoza, Borno State. Many other parts of Nigeria, particularly the Northern region have been affected by bandits.

According to Amnesty International, over 2,600 citizens of Benue and 50 rural communities were killed by bandits.

Amnesty added that over 80 percent of farming populations in Agatu, Guma and Gwer local government areas were displaced and have access to their farmlands due to the activities of bandits.

“Over 80 percent of farming populations in Agatu, Guma and Gwer West LGA have been displaced, with no access to their farmland or any means of livelihood.” Amnesty International said in its 2024 report on June 27.