Just In: Katsina Governor’s Mother Is Dead

Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Barebari, the mother of Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, has passed away.

According to PM News, an impeccable family source confirmed that she died in the early hours of Sunday after a brief illness.

A close associate of the family described Hajiya Safara’u as “a pillar of support and a mother to all, whose kindness and wisdom will be deeply missed.”

The source added that she lived a life of humility and generosity, always ensuring those around her were cared for.

In addition to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, Hajiya Safara’u’s other prominent children include the Village Head of Radda, Alhaji Kabir Umar Radda, and Hajiya Hauwa Umar Radda, the former wife of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua.

As of the time of filing this report, sympathizers were flocking to offer condolences to the family.

In other news, a Navy Lieutenant, Cynthia Akor, along with two other individuals who were kidnapped on Friday night in Mpape, Abuja have regained their freedom.

Naija News learnt that their freedom was achieved by a recent collaborative security operation.

The victims were liberated following a coordinated effort by security forces to locate and confront the kidnappers. Initially, the abductors had requested a ransom of ₦100 million, but the rescue operation resulted in their release without any payment.

According to Security analyst, Zagazola Makama, in an article published on 𝕏 on Sunday, sources within the security sector confirmed that no ransom was exchanged, as operatives diligently worked to ensure the victims’ safe return.

The specifics of the operation are currently classified.

The rescued individuals are now undergoing medical assessments and debriefing while security agencies persist in their efforts to capture the criminals involved.