SSANU, NASU Give Fresh Update On Tuesday’s Protest

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) have insisted that there is no going back on the unions’ protest billed for Tuesday over salary arrears the Federal Government owes its members.

Naija News reports that following the last meeting with the FG, which ended in deadlock, both unions planned the protest to press for the payment of the salary arrears.

NASU National President, Makolo Hassan, in an interview with Channels Politics Today, said there is no going back on the demonstrations, even though there were hopes that the government may wade in and prevent the protest scheduled to be held in their branches nationwide.

According to him, after Tuesday’s protest, the unions will take the demonstrations to Abuja.

The NASU chief said, “No, apart from the failed meeting of Thursday, we have not heard anything from anybody and our members across the country met in their various branches today and they will hit the ground running as from tomorrow.

“And like you rightly said, we will appraise it by next week Thursday. On the 18th, we are going to do the national protest in Abuja and after the national protest, if nothing is done, we will get back to the table.

“The two unions will provide the next line of action and the next line of action will be.”