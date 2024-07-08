EFCC Opposes Emefiele’s Request For Overseas Medical Trip

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has contested the application by former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, seeking the release of his passport to facilitate a medical trip to the United Kingdom.

During the hearing on Monday, EFCC’s prosecution counsel, Muhammad Omeiza, argued against the motion filed by Emefiele’s defence, led by Abdulakeem Labi-Lawal.

The defence had earlier submitted an affidavit on June 25, 2024, asserting Emefiele’s need to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Omeiza pointed out in the counter-affidavit that no medical report was presented to justify the necessity for treatment abroad, nor was there evidence that the alleged ailment could not be treated within Nigeria.

He emphasized that releasing Emefiele’s passport could potentially violate the conditions of his bail, as it was surrendered to fulfil those terms.

The EFCC raised concerns about Emefiele’s potential as a flight risk, noting his connections overseas, including co-conspirators residing in the UK.

“The defendant might be tempted to jump bail because he is standing trial in three different courts,” Omeiza explained, highlighting the gravity of the charges against Emefiele.

Responding to the prosecution’s stance, Labi-Lawal dismissed their concerns as speculative. He suggested that should Emefiele not return from his medical trip, and the prosecution could issue an international red alert to facilitate his arrest.

After hearing from both sides, Justice Hamza Mu’azu adjourned the ruling on the application to July 16, 2024. The outcome of this decision could significantly impact Emefiele’s ability to travel abroad for medical purposes.

Emefiele is currently facing multiple charges across three separate courts. With Justice Mu’azu, he is accused of procurement fraud, forgery of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s signature, and other related charges.

He is also standing trial before Justice Rahman Oshodi in Lagos for alleged fraud involving substantial sums and before Justice Maryann Anenih in Abuja, relating to the unauthorized printing of currency notes.