Transfer Update On Calafiori, Fernandes, Alli, Saliba, Osimhen, Mbappe, Others

Bologna have rejected Arsenal’s transfer offer of €47 million for defender Riccardo Calafiori because their valuation of the 22-year-old Italian international who has also attracted Chelsea’s interest is 50 million euros, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Manchester United are reportedly considering a big transfer offer for 29-year-old captain Bruno Fernandes, although the Portuguese midfielder is anticipated to sign a new contract with the Red Devils, the Mirror claimed.

Dele Alli, a free agent who left Everton when his contract expired at the end of the previous season, has been seen putting in a lot of effort in training as he searches for a new club, according to the Express.

Real Madrid are interested in signing 23-year-old France international William Saliba, thus the defender could leave Arsenal this summer, the Mirror reported.

Following interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Nigeria and Napoli 25-year-old striker Victor Osimhen, is anticipated to participate in preseason training next week, Italiano Football reported.

West Ham are considering putting in another transfer proposal for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo after seeing their £24.5 million offer for the 24-year-old France international turned down, the Mail claimed.

Barcelona are aiming to reach an agreement on a payment schedule with RB Leipzig to fulfil the 60 million euro release clause of 26-year-old Spanish forward, Dani Olmo, according to 90min.

Willian, a 35-year-old Brazilian winger, turned down Fulham’s offer of a new contract. Saudi Arabian and Turkish teams are interested in the player, according to the Mail.

The 17-year-old Ethan Mbappe, a midfielder for Paris St. Germain and the brother of France captain Kylian is expected to sign a long-term contract at Lille. Ethan was eager to stay in Ligue 1 and never had any negotiations with his brother’s new team, Real Madrid, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed.

Italian team Hellas Verona is requesting roughly 8 million euros for the 22-year-old Cameroon international Jackson Tchatchoua, who is being watched by Everton, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, who spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, is expected to join Atalanta on a loan deal from Turkish side Galatasaray. Atalanta is obligated to purchase the 25-year-old permanently, Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

In this summer transfer window, Barcelona would be prepared to part with both Brazilian winger Raphinha and Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo to acquire 21-year-old Spanish forward Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao, according to Sportsmole.com.

Theo Hernandez, a 26-year-old defender for AC Milan who is presently competing for France at Euro 2024, is expected to finalise a £51 million transfer to Manchester City, according to Melton Evening News.