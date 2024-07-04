‘Stomach Infrastructure Politics Don’t Work Here’ – UK Nigerian Leader Dismisses Peter Obi’s Influence On Voters

Leader of the Nigerian community in the UK, Benjamin Kuti, expressed skepticism regarding the potential impact of Peter Obi‘s recent statements on the upcoming UK election.

Kuti emphasized that unlike Nigeria, the UK does not engage in “stomach infrastructure” politics, focusing instead on substantial issues and policy.

In an interview with SaharaReporters on Wednesday, Kuti stated that Obi’s opinion, while notable, does not represent the views or decisions of the Nigerian community in the UK.

Anticipation is high among Nigerians in the UK as 30 candidates of Nigerian descent are contesting parliamentary seats.

Analysts suggest this election could be a turning point, with the Labour Party posing a strong challenge to the Conservative Party’s 14-year rule.

The emergence of Reform UK, a right-wing populist party, adds to the election’s intensity. As voters prepare to cast their ballots, the evolving political dynamics are under close scrutiny.

Of the 650 seats in Parliament, Nigerians are contesting 30 as British voters head to the polls for the 2024 general election.

Recently, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, urged Nigerians in the UK to vote for the Labour Party.

Kuti responded, noting that Obi, as a private citizen, is entitled to his opinion but it holds little weight compared to the views of millions in the UK and globally.

“Peter Obi has the right to express himself because he lived in the UK and understands the system. He is not an elected official, so he can voice his opinion like anyone else,” Kuti said.

He added that Obi’s opinion would not influence the choice of the UK Prime Minister, nor the Nigerian community.

“The UK doesn’t practice ‘stomach infrastructure’ politics like Nigeria. No one is giving N2,000 to vote. So, Obi’s urging has no effect on the Nigerian community,” Kuti explained.

He encouraged Nigerians in the UK to vote, highlighting that the policies of the elected prime minister will impact everyone.

“There are immigration policies in the UK that don’t favor migrants. Nigerians should vote or they will have themselves to blame,” Kuti stated.

He expressed confidence in Nigerians’ potential to secure parliamentary seats and noted an increasing number of Nigerians entering politics in the UK.