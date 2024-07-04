No Access To Health In Ijagun Ilu – Tracka To Gov Adeleke

A project tracking non-governmental organization Tracka has called the attention of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to the healthcare issue in Ijagun Ilu Community of Iwo Local Government Area.

A subsidiary of BudgIT, Tracka said over 1000 residents of the Ijagun Ilu Community have no access to quality healthcare.

The government projecting tracking organization said a dilapidated Shoplet was converted into a ward. This Shoplet, Tracka said, has remained the only facility for treatment of health issues in the Osun community.

In a statement, on Wednesday, Tracka said the community residents had written letters to the Iwo local council leadership. It added that the community also donated land for construction of health center for the community.

Tracka noted that Ijagun Ilu residents would suffer serious health conditions if a healthcare facility is not provided in the community.

“Over 1,000 residents of Jagun Ilu community in Iwo LGA Osun state do not have access to quality healthcare. A dilapidated Shoplet was converted to a ward, which has been the only facility for treatment for many years.

“Residents have written several letters to the local government council and even donated land for the project, but nothing has been done. Serious health conditions cannot be addressed in this facility, and they have to travel to neighboring communities to treat serious health issues,” Tracka said.

The organization called on Governor Ademola Adeleke, the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency and the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate to intervene in Ijagun Ilu community.

A check by our reporter on Osun State Government website showed in the state’s 2024 budget, health sector has ₦23,149,906,250.00 ( Twenty-three billion, One hundred and forty-nine million, Nine hundred and six thousand, Two hundred and fifty naira).

Of the amount ₦2,324,150,000 billion (Two billion, Three hundred and twenty-four million, One hundred and fifty thousand naira) was mapped for capital project by the Ministry of Health.

In section 5 of the 2024 budget, titled “What are the major Investments being made by

the State?” Our reporter found out that listed as major investment projects by the Ministry of Health are: Procurement Of Medical / Laboratory Equipment / Upgrading of Blood Bank in hospitals across the State and construction of Staff Quarters in State Government Hospitals across the State.

Osun State government is yet to respond to Tracka’s call for Ijagun Ilu community in Iwo Council Area.