NAF Airstrikes Eliminate Scores Of Terrorists In Borno

Airstrikes conducted by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets have resulted in the deaths of several terrorists near Degbewa and Chinene in Borno State.

The strikes also destroyed numerous terrorist structures within the two hideouts in the Mandara mountains.

Naija News reports that NAF spokesperson, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, announced this in a statement on Thursday, July 4, confirming that the operations were carried out on July 3.

These airstrikes followed suicide attacks in Gwoza, Borno State, five days earlier, which left 32 people dead and 52 others injured.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had previously pledged that its troops would do everything necessary to eliminate the terrorists responsible for the attacks.

Gabkwet explained that the airstrikes were launched after several days of aerial surveillance over Chinene and Degbewa, which revealed “a consistent gathering of a large number of terrorists in the area, suspected to be sites for the manufacturing of Improvised Explosive Devices and storage.”

He added, “The terrorists were also observed loitering within the vicinity, clearly oblivious of what was to befall them, and probably confident that their location was safe and secured from any form of military bombardments.

“The airstrikes were thus authorized, with the aircraft bombarding the locations in several passes until the majority of the terrorists were eliminated. Others observed fleeing the location were taken out using cannons.”