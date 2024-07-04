‘I Can’t Say I Know For Sure If My Father Is A Thief’ – El-Rufai’s Son Responds To Netizen

Bashir El-Rufai, the son of former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufia, has dismissed claims of his father stealing public funds while in office.

Naija News recalls that the Kaduna State House of Assembly had, in May 2024, accused El-Rufai’s administration of embezzling N432 billion and leaving the state with significant debt obligations.

A netizen on the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, asked Bashir via his comment section if his father is guilty of the allegation of stealing levelled against him.

Responding, Bashir said he had no idea, stressing the truth is between his father and Allah.

He, however, mentioned that the man he knows as his father is not a thief.

Meanwhile, a group, the Kaduna Citizens Watch for Good Governance has called for the arrest of former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

In a petition submitted to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, the group urged the anti-corruption agency to commence an immediate probe of El-Rufai’s alleged ₦423bn theft.

The petition is coming against the backdrop of a report by the Kaduna State House of Assembly indicting El-Rufai and his appointees for alleged misappropriation of loans and theft to the tune of ₦423bn.

On Wednesday, members of the Kaduna Citizens Watch for Good Governance marched to the ICPC office on Wurno Road, Kaduna to demand El-Rufai’s immediate arrest and probe.

On June 20, 2024, the group had also led a protest to the Kaduna State Government House asking Governor Uba Sani to invite anti-graft agency to arrest his predecessor.

Addressing newsmen shortly after submitting their petition to the ICPC, the Chairman of the group, Victor Duniya, said they submitted a similar petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Abuja.