Gov Alia Enforces 24-Hour Curfew In Benue Community Amid Violence, Unrest

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the Ukum Local Government Area due to a series of protests and killings in the region.

Naija News reports that the announcement was made during a press conference in Makurdi, Benue’s capital, shortly after a security council meeting.

Deputy Governor Sam Ode, representing Alia, explained that the curfew was essential due to the widespread destruction of government properties and threats to lives in Ukum.

Governor Alia expressed alarm over the security issues in Ukum, highlighting the resulting lawlessness and damage to government properties.

To ensure the safety of residents and their belongings, Alia called on all stakeholders and security agencies to strictly observe the curfew.

The curfew is set from 6 pm to 6 am, starting Thursday, July 4, and will continue until further notice.

The unrest escalated when youths blocked the Ayati-Sai road in Ukum on Wednesday, protesting the ongoing violence in the area.

The protesters also attacked the council secretariat in Zaki Biam, damaging properties in response to what they perceived as government inaction regarding the killings.

Naija News earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Sankara, the headquarters of Ukum Local Government Area in Benue State, was set ablaze by protesting youths on Wednesday.

The National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, confirmed the incident in a statement released late Wednesday.

Benue police spokesperson, Sewuese Anene, confirmed that all tactical teams have been deployed to bolster security in the affected area.