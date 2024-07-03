‘You Gave Me The Biggest One minute Of My Career’ – Sabinus Appreciates Burna Boy

Nigerian skitmaker, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as Sabinus, has expressed appreciation to Grammy award-winning singer, Dami Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, for boosting his career.

Naija News reports that the comedian made this known in a post via his social media pages, thanking the ‘City Boys’ crooner for giving him the opportunity to perform and open his London show.

According to Sabinus, Burna Boy had earlier informed him about performing at the London Stadium, but he thought it was a joke.

He said, “Performing at the London stadium was the biggest 1-minute of my career!! Thanks Burna Boy. Burna Boy paid me $100k to perform for 1-minute and still paid for my flight to and fro London.” Sabinus

“When Burna Boy called me to come perform at the London Stadium, I thought he was joking and I just laughed. But I was shõcked when he called me 2 days to the show and said “My bro, pack your bags because a private jet is gonna pick you up tomorrow. That was when I believed that he was actually serious so I ironed my favorite blue shirt and black trouser with my expensive shoe and packed a few things.

“On that day, I went to the airport and his private jet picked me up as promised. That was actually the first day I ever got into a private jet for free. When we got to London, I thought that maybe I was gonna perform at the after party but Burna Boy told me that I was gonna open the stage for him. When I came out before 80k people, I almost lõst conscîousness because I’ve never performed before such a huge audience. Burna Boy paid me handsomely. I will always be grateful to Burna Boy.”