Ogun Gov To Spend ₦2.4 Billion On Purchase Of SUVs For Lawmakers, Another ₦19 Billion For ‘Contingencies’

An alleged sum of ₦2.4 billon is to be spent by the Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun for the purchase of 25 Toyota sports utility vehicles for members of the state House of Assembly

This was contained in a copy of the state’s 2024 approved budget seen by SaharaReporters.

The governor had on December 30, 2023, assented to the 2024 Appropriation Bill of ₦703 billion.

Christened “Budget of Sustained Growth and Development”, the governor claimed the figure was made up of ₦415.66 billion capital expenditure and ₦287.37 billion recurrent expenditure.

In that breakdown of the budget ₦2,177,700,000.00 was approved for the procurement of “25 NO OF TOYOTA PRADO VX, AUTO, LEATHER SEAT, HIGH GRADE” under the state House of Assembly.

Also ₦161,772,000.00 was earmarked for the procurement of one Toyota LC3003.5L, twin turbo for the House speaker.

The budget also revealed that ₦143,106,000.00 was meant for the purchase of one Toyota LC300GX, 4.0L under the state assembly.

Under the “Office of the Governor”, a total amount of ₦18,971,887,528.84 was earmarked for provision of contingencies to address unforeseen circumstances.

